CPI abre oficina en Caracas para fortalecer cooperación

#ICC Prosecutor @KarimKhanQC meets w/ H.E. @NicolasMaduro, President of Bolivarian Republic of 🇻🇪.



On day of opening of OTP #Caracas office, Prosecutor & President Maduro discussed ways to ensure effective implementation of #RomeStatute⚖️ incl. through strengthened partnerships. pic.twitter.com/QyC5DVCcvS