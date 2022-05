Ronald Acuña Jr., pegó su primer jonrón tras regresar a las Grandes Ligas

RONALD ACUÑA JR



450 FT

111.7 MPH



His 32nd 110+ mph HR, 24 more than any other Braves player tracked by Statcast (since 2015)



His 12th 450+ ft HR, 6 more than any other Braves player in that span



AND HE DEBUTED IN 2018