MLB: Joe Torre fue exaltado al Salón de la Fama de los Bravos de Atlanta

During Joe Adcock’s ten-season stint with the Milwaukee Braves, the franchise’s 1B and right-handed slugger ranked 2nd among MLB first basemen in homers (239) and third in fWAR (26.2). Adcock was a key cog in the Braves lineup with 17.71 at-bats-per-home-run ratio. pic.twitter.com/t4ltCwlIWJ