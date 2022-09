MLB: El Venezolano Oswaldo Cabrera hizo de todo en triunfo de los Yankees en extra-innings

Oswaldo Cabrera is the 4th Yankees player in the Expansion Era (since 1961) with both an outfield assist and a walk-off hit in extra innings of the same game. He joins:

– Melky Cabrera in 2007

– Joe Pepitone in 1967

– Yogi Berra (playing LF) in 1961 pic.twitter.com/MKr2IBXIPe