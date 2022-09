MLB: El Venezolano Oswaldo Cabrera brilla con los Yankees y empata marca de Ronald Acuña Jr.

Oswaldo Cabrera #FunFact 🚨🚨



Cabrera is the 6th Yankee to have a 5+ RBI game within their first 30 career games.



The others:

Kevin Maas (1990)

Jay Buhner (1988)

Gil McDougald (1951)

Russ Derry (1944)

Charlie Keller (1939)