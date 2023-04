MLB: El Abusador Ronald Acuña Jr. la bota a mitad de gradas y no suelta sus lideratos (+Video)

Ronald Acuna Jr. vs Sandy Alcantara#ForTheA



Home Run (4) 💣



Exit velo: 115.1 mph

Launch angle: 21 deg

Proj. distance: 442 ft



This would have been a home run in 29/30 MLB ballparks.

Only Chase Field would've held this one in.



MIA (4) @ ATL (1)

🔻 6th pic.twitter.com/4VWcRXgQuM