MLB: El Abusador Ronald Acuaña Jr. le dio esperanzas a los Bravos de ganarle la División a los Mets

Most career multi-home run games from 1st in the batting order – National League history:

13- Joc Pederson

12- Alfonso Soriano

12- Charlie Blackmon

10- Craig Biggio

10- Kyle Schwarber

9- Ronald Acuna Jr. (Via 2 HR in an 8-2 @Braves win vs WSH tonight)

9- Bobby Bonds

9- Jose Reyes pic.twitter.com/wGwwaIzrzR