MLB: Bravos de Atlanta dejarían en libertad al Dominicano Marcell Ozuna

Once the legal process plays out, @Ken_Rosenthal said he expects the #Braves to release Marcell Ozuna following his DUI arrest.



Ozuna is owed $41 million through 2024 and has batted .214 with 27 HR, a .653 OPS and -1.4 WAR since the start of 2021 (155 G).pic.twitter.com/G9hDrjnlyj