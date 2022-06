MLB: Aaron Judge de los Yankees castiga a los Tigres de Miguel Cabrera con su jonrón 20

Aaron Judge is the 5th player in #Yankees history to hit at least 20 home runs through his first 50 games of a season



He joins Babe Ruth (23 in 1928, 21 in 1926, 20 in 1932, 20 in 1930), Mickey Mantle (21 in 1956) Gary Sanchez (20 in 2016, 20 in 2019) and Luke Voit (21 in 2020)