Los Warriors buscan un salvavidas en el Garden del cuarto juego de las finales de la NBA ante Celtics

The Celtics have brought Steph Curry into ball screens more and more each game. @SecondSpectrum says when Curry is on the floor he’s the screener defender on:



G1 – 21% of plays

G2 – 23%

G3 – 30%



Warriors did a solid job defending it in Game 1 & 2 but Boston shot 67% in Game 3. pic.twitter.com/M4fUPoW12l