El Japonés Shohei Ohtani de los Angelinos de Anaheim logró marca que solo tenían Max Scherzer y Bartolo Colón en la MLB

Most strikes thrown in a game by a pitcher with fewer than 100 total pitches (since pitch counts tracked in 1988)



Shohei Ohtani: 81 of 99 (today)

Max Scherzer: 81 of 99 (6/5/2018)

Bartolo Colon: 80 of 99 (5/29/2005)



Only pitchers with 80+ strikes in fewer than 100 pitches.