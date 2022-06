El criollo William Contreras de Bravos de Atlanta pega jonrón y hace historia con su hermano en la MLB

William Contreras has recorded an extra-base hit in 18.4% (16 of 87) of his at-bats. To put this in perspective, Rafael Devers and Jose Ramirez entered today tied for the MLB lead with 37 XBH. Devers recorded one in 15.1% (37 of 245) of his ABs and Ramirez in 17.7% (37 of 209).