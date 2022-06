El Abusador: Ronald Acuña Jr. pega jonrón y persigue récord de Rickey Henderson (+Video)

Ronald Acuña Jr. has been the #Braves' 1st batter of a game 340 times and has 25 lead-off homers. That's 7.4% of the time.



Rickey Henderson holds the lead-off HR record. He was the 1st batter of the game 2,875 times and hit 81 HR. That's 2.8% of the time. pic.twitter.com/Yig0DAV5ic