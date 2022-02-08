Publicidad
Conoce todas las nominaciones a los premios Oscar

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas anunció este martes los nominados a la edición 94 de los Premios Oscar.

Algunas películas que llegaron exclusivamente a los cines durante la pandemia recibieron algunas nominaciones a los Oscar. The Power of the Dog, protagonizada por Benedict Cumberbatch, lidera la lista con 12 nominaciones.

Leer también: Ajedrez larense cosechó 6 medallas en los XX Juegos Deportivos Nacionales 2022

La actriz Ariana DeBose, que interpreta a Anita en la versión actualizada de West Side Story, consiguió una nominación como actriz de reparto para los Oscar de 2022.

DeBose, que ya ganó un Globo de Oro por el personaje, asumió el papel que Rita Moreno realizó en la versión original de 1961 de la película. Moreno, nacida en Puerto Rico, ganó un Oscar por su interpretación de Anita en 1962, convirtiéndose en la primera latina en conseguir un premio de la Academia. Moreno también apareció en la versión de Spielberg de la película como Valentina.

Si DeBose gana, ella y Moreno se unirían a un pequeño grupo de parejas de actores y actrices que han ganado el premio por interpretar el mismo personaje.

Esta es la lista completa de nominados:

Mejor película
-Belfast

-Coda

-Don’t Look Up

-Drive My Car

-Dune

-King Richard

-Licorice Pizza

-Nightmare Alley

-The Power of the Dog

-West Side Story

Mejor director
-Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

-Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

-Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

-Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

-Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Mejor actriz
-Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

-Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

-Penélope Cruz, Madres Paralelas

-Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

-Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Mejor actor
-Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

-Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

-Andrew Garfield, tick, tick… BOOM!

Will Smith, King Richard

-Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Mejor actriz de reparto
-Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

-Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

-Judi Dench, Belfast

-Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

-AunJanue Ellis, King Richard

Mejor actor de reparto
-Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

-Troy Kotsur, Coda

-Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

-J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

-Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Mejor diseño de vestuario
-Cruella

-Cyrano

-Dune

-Nightmare Alley

-West Side Story

Mejor edición de sonido
-Belfast

-Dune

-No Time To Die

-The Power of the Dog

-West Side Story

Mejor banda sonora
-Don’t Look Up

-Dune

-Encanto

-Madres Paralelas

-The Power of the Dog

Mejor guion adaptado
-Coda

-Drive My Car

-Dune

-The Lost Daughter

-The Power of the Dog

Mejor guion original
-Belfast

-Don’t Look Up

-King Richard

-Licorice Pizza

-The Worst Person in the World

Mejor película animada
-Encanto

-Luca

-Flee

-The Mitchells vs. the Machine

-Raya and the Last Dragon

Mejor canción original
-«Be Alive», de King Richard

-«Dos Oruguitas», de Encanto

-«Down to Joy», de Belfast

-«No Time to Die», de No Time to Die

-«Somehow You Do», de Four Good Days

Mejor cortometraje animado
-Affairs of the Art

-Bestia

-Boxballet

-Robin Robin

-The Windshield Wiper

Mejor cortometraje
-Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

-The Dress

-The Long Goodbye

-On My Mind

-Please Hold

Mejor fotografía
-Dune

-Nightmare Alley

-The Power of the Dog

-The Tragedy of Macbeth

-West Side Story

Mejor largometraje documental
-Ascension

-Attica

-Flee

-Summer of Soul

-Riding with Fire

Mejor documental corto
-Audible

-Lead Me Home

-The Queen of Basketball

-Three Songs for Benazir

-When We Were Bullies

Mejor montaje
-Don’t Look Up

-Dune

-King Richard

-The Power of the Dog

-tick, tick… BOOM!

Mejor película internacional
-Drive My Car

-Flee

-The Hand of God

-Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

-The Worst Person in the World

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería
-Coming 2 America

-Cruella

-Dune

-The Eyes of Tammy Faye

-House of Gucci

Mejor diseño de producción
-Dune

-Nightmare Alley

-The Power of the Dog

-The Tragedy of Macbeth

-West Side Story

Mejores efectos visuales
-Dune

-Free Guy

-No Time to Die

-Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

-Spider-Man: No Way Home

Con información de CNN

