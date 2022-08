Así fue el debut del Venezolano José Buttó de los Mets de Nueva York en las Grandes Ligas

José Buttó’s (MLB Debut) Final Line: #LGM



4.0 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, 2 HR, 98 Pitches.



Not an ideal debut for Buttó. He seemed to settle down after the first, but allowed a pair of 3-run HR’s to Bohm today. Buttó’s ERA stands at 15.75 after his first MLB start. pic.twitter.com/6PovOmBPpR