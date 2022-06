Aaron Judge iguala a Mickey Mantle con su brillante inicio de temporada en 2022

Aaron Judge has 21+ HR, 30+ XBH, 40+ RBI, & .310+ AVG through his 1st 52 games of the season. He is only 1 of 15 players since 1901 to have this span to start a season!



He is the 1st player to do this since Josh Hamilton (2012) and the 1st Yankee since Mickey Mantle (1956)! pic.twitter.com/f0aEKTHWHa