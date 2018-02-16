InternacionalesRecientes Así se vivió el sismo de 7,2 en México (+imágenes) 2018-02-16 66 Compartir en Facebook Compartir en Twitter People walk to the streets as they evacuate Reforma Avenue's buildings during a powerful earthquake in Mexico City on February 16, 2018. Mexico's National Seismological Service put the magnitude of the quake at 7.0, and seismic monitor network Sky Alert said the quake was felt across the states of Guerrero, Oaxaca and Puebla. / AFP PHOTO / YURI CORTEZ Este viernes, se registró un sismo de 7,2 en México con epicentro en Oaxaca; el movimiento se sintió con intensidad en la Ciudad. People walk to the streets as they evacuate Reforma Avenue’s buildings during a powerful earthquake in Mexico City on February 16, 2018.Mexico’s National Seismological Service put the magnitude of the quake at 7.0, and seismic monitor network Sky Alert said the quake was felt across the states of Guerrero, Oaxaca and Puebla. / AFP PHOTO / YURI CORTEZ People walk to the streets as they evacuate Reforma Avenue’s buildings during a powerful earthquake in Mexico City on February 16, 2018.Mexico’s National Seismological Service put the magnitude of the quake at 7.0, and seismic monitor network Sky Alert said the quake was felt across the states of Guerrero, Oaxaca and Puebla. / AFP PHOTO / YURI CORTEZ People and their dogs remain on a street at Roma neiborhood during a powerful earthquake in Mexico City on February 16, 2018.Mexico’s National Seismological Service put the magnitude of the quake at 7.0, and seismic monitor network Sky Alert said the quake was felt across the states of Guerrero, Oaxaca and Puebla. / AFP PHOTO / ALFREDO ESTRELLA Información de: Sumarium.