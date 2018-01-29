La Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación de los Estados Unidos lleva a cabo la 60° edición de los premios Grammy, con conducción del humorista James Corden, en el Madison Square Garden, Nueva York.

En una edición marcada por el hip hop, los raperos Jay Z y Kendrick Lamar son los artistas con más nominaciones, con participaciones en ocho y siete ternas, respectivamente. Asimismo, el hit Despacito, de Luis Fonsi y Daddy Yankee, es el tema latino más importante: es la primera vez que una canción en español puede consagrarse como la mejor del año.

Los postulados a los premios Grammy 2018 fueron elegidos por los 13 mil miembros que posee la Academia de Grabación. Fue la primera vez que la selección se realizó íntegramente a través por Internet.

A continuación, los ganadores parciales de los premios Grammy 2018:

GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO:

“Redbone”, de Childish Gambino

“Despacito”, de Luis Fonsi y Daddy Yankee junto a Justin Bieber

“The Story of O.J.”, de Jay Z

“HUMBLE”, de Kendrick Lamar

“24K Magic”, de Bruno Mars

ÁLBUM DEL AÑO:

Awaken, My Love!, de Childish Gambino

4:44″, de Jay Z

DAMN, de Kendrick Lamar

Melodrama , de Lorde

24K Magic, de Bruno Mars

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO:

“Despacito”, de Luis Fonsi

“4:44”, de Jay Z

“Issues”, de Julia Michaels

“1-800-273-8255”, de Logic

“That’s What I Like”, de Bruno Mars

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO

Alessia Cara (GANADOR)

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

MEJOR SOLISTA POP

Kelly Clarkson, “Love So Soft”

Kesha, “Praying”

Lady Gaga, “Million Reasons”

Pink, “What About Us”

Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You” (GANADOR)

MEJOR ÁLBUM URBANO CONTEMPORÁNEO

6lack, Free 6lack

Childish Gambino, Awaken, My Love!

Khalid, American Teen

SZA, Ctrl

The Weeknd, Starboy (GANADOR)

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE HIP HOP

Jay-Z, 4:44

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN (GANADOR)

Migos, Culture

Rapsody, Laila’s Wisdom

Tyler, The Creator, Flower Boy

MEJOR ÁLBUM COUNTRY

Kenny Chesney, Cosmic Hallelujah

Lady Antebellum, Heart Break

Little Big Town, The Breaker

Thomas Rhett, Life Changes

Chris Stapleton, From a Room: Volume 1 (GANADOR)

MEJOR JAZZ VOCAL ÁLBUM

The Baylor Project, The Journey

Jazzmeia Horn, A Social Call

Raul Midón, Bad Ass and Blind

Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King, Porter Plays Porter

Cécile McLorin Salvant, Dreams and Daggers (GANADOR)

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE GOSPEL

Travis Greene, Crossover

Le’Andria, Bigger Than Me

Marvin Sapp, Close

Anita Wilson, Sunday Song

Cece Winans, Let Them Fall in Love (GANADOR)

MEJOR ÁLBUM CRISTIANO

Danny Gokey, Rise

Matt Maher, Echoes (Deluxe Edition)

MercyMe, Lifer

Tauren Wells, Hills and Valleys

Zach Williams, Chain Breaker

MEJOR DISCO LATINO DE ROCK O MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA

Ayo – Bomba Estéreo

Pa’ Fuera – C4 Trío & Desorden Público

Salvavidas de Hielo- Jorge Drexler

El Paradise – Los Amigos Invisibles

Residente – Residente (GANADOR)

MEJOR ÁLBUM LATINO

Alex Cuba, Lo Único Constante

Juanes, Mis Planes Son Amarte

La Santa Cecilia, Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Cuidad De México, 2017

Natalia Lafourcade, Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos)

Shakira, El Dorado (GANADOR)

MEJOR AMERICANA ALBUM

Gregg Allman, Southern Blood

Brent Cobb, Shine on Rainy Day

Iron & Wine, Beast Epic

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The Nashville Sound

The Mavericks, Brand New Day

PRODUCTOR DEL AÑO

Calvin Harris

No I.D.

Greg Kurstin (GANADOR)

Blake MillsThe Stereotypes

MEJOR CANCIÓN PARA VISUAL MEDIA

“City of Stars,” La La Land

“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana (GANADOR)

“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” Fifty Shades Darker

“Never Give Up,” Lion

“Stand Up for Something,” Marshall

MEJOR VIDEO MUSICAL

Up all night- Beck

Makeba-Jain

*The story of O.J., – Jay-Z

Humble -Kendrick Lamar (GANADOR)

1-800-273-8255 – Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid

MEJOR ÁLBUM CONTEMPORÁNEO INSTRUMENTAL

The Jerry Douglas Band, What If

Alex Han, Spirit

Julian Lage and Chris Eldridge, Mount Royal

Jeff Lorber Fusion, Prototype (GANADOR)

Antonio Sanchez, Bad Hombre

MEJOR METAL PERFORMANCE

August Burns Red, “Invisible Enemy”

Body Count, “Black Hoodie”

Track from: Bloodlust

Code Orange, “Forever”

Mastodon, “Sultan’s Curse” (GANADOR)

Meshuggah, “Clockworks”

MEJOR CANCIÓN DE ROCK

Metallica, “Atlas, Rise!”

K.Flay, “Blood in the Cut”

Nothing More, “Go to War”

Foo Fighters, “Run” (GANADOR)

Avenged Sevenfold, “The Stage”

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK

Mastodon, Emperor of Sand

Metallica, Hardwired…To Self-Destruct

Nothing More, The Stories We Tell Ourselves

Queens of the Stone Age, Villains

The War on Drugs, A Deeper Understanding (GANADOR)

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE ROCK

You Want it Darker -Leonard Cohen (GANADOR)

The Promise -Chris Cornell

Run -Foo Fighters

No Good – Kaleo

Go To War -Nothing More

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA

Arcade Fire, Everything Now

Gorillaz, Humanz

LCD Soundsystem, American Dream

Father John Misty, Pure Comedy

The National, Sleep Well Beast (GANADOR)

MEJOR ÁLBUM (DANCE/ELECTRÓNICA)

Migration -Bonobo

3-D The Catalogue -Kraftwerk (GANADOR)

Mura Masa- Mura Masa

A Moment Apart – Odesza

What Now -Sylvan Esso

MEJOR R&B PERFORMANCE

Daniel Caesar, “Get You (feat. Kali Uchis)”

Kehlani, “Distraction”

Ledisi, “High”

Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

SZA, “T

MEJOR ÁLBUM POP VOCAL TRADICIONAL

Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version), Michael Buble

Triplicate, Bob Dylan

In Full Swing, Seth MacFarlane

Wonderland, Sarah McLachlan

Tony Bennett Celebrates 90, varios artistas (GANADOR)

MEJOR RAP/SUNG PERFORMANCE

Prblms, 6lack

Crew, Goldlink

Family Feud, Jay Z Ft. Beyoncé

Loyaly, Kendrick Lamar Ft. Rihanna (GANADOR)

Love Galore, SZA ft. Travis Scott

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE COMEDIA

The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas, Dave Chappelle (GANADOR)

Cinco, Jim Gaffigan

Jerry Before Seinfeld, Jerry Seinfeld

A Speck Of Dust, Sarah Silverman

What Now?, Kevin Hart

