La Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación de los Estados Unidos lleva a cabo la 60° edición de los premios Grammy, con conducción del humorista James Corden, en el Madison Square Garden, Nueva York.
En una edición marcada por el hip hop, los raperos Jay Z y Kendrick Lamar son los artistas con más nominaciones, con participaciones en ocho y siete ternas, respectivamente. Asimismo, el hit Despacito, de Luis Fonsi y Daddy Yankee, es el tema latino más importante: es la primera vez que una canción en español puede consagrarse como la mejor del año.
Los postulados a los premios Grammy 2018 fueron elegidos por los 13 mil miembros que posee la Academia de Grabación. Fue la primera vez que la selección se realizó íntegramente a través por Internet.
A continuación, los ganadores parciales de los premios Grammy 2018:
GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO:
“Redbone”, de Childish Gambino
“Despacito”, de Luis Fonsi y Daddy Yankee junto a Justin Bieber
“The Story of O.J.”, de Jay Z
“HUMBLE”, de Kendrick Lamar
“24K Magic”, de Bruno Mars
ÁLBUM DEL AÑO:
Awaken, My Love!, de Childish Gambino
4:44″, de Jay Z
DAMN, de Kendrick Lamar
Melodrama , de Lorde
24K Magic, de Bruno Mars
CANCIÓN DEL AÑO:
“Despacito”, de Luis Fonsi
“4:44”, de Jay Z
“Issues”, de Julia Michaels
“1-800-273-8255”, de Logic
“That’s What I Like”, de Bruno Mars
MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO
Alessia Cara (GANADOR)
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA
MEJOR SOLISTA POP
Kelly Clarkson, “Love So Soft”
Kesha, “Praying”
Lady Gaga, “Million Reasons”
Pink, “What About Us”
Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You” (GANADOR)
MEJOR ÁLBUM URBANO CONTEMPORÁNEO
6lack, Free 6lack
Childish Gambino, Awaken, My Love!
Khalid, American Teen
SZA, Ctrl
The Weeknd, Starboy (GANADOR)
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE HIP HOP
Jay-Z, 4:44
Kendrick Lamar, DAMN (GANADOR)
Migos, Culture
Rapsody, Laila’s Wisdom
Tyler, The Creator, Flower Boy
MEJOR ÁLBUM COUNTRY
Kenny Chesney, Cosmic Hallelujah
Lady Antebellum, Heart Break
Little Big Town, The Breaker
Thomas Rhett, Life Changes
Chris Stapleton, From a Room: Volume 1 (GANADOR)
MEJOR JAZZ VOCAL ÁLBUM
The Baylor Project, The Journey
Jazzmeia Horn, A Social Call
Raul Midón, Bad Ass and Blind
Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King, Porter Plays Porter
Cécile McLorin Salvant, Dreams and Daggers (GANADOR)
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE GOSPEL
Travis Greene, Crossover
Le’Andria, Bigger Than Me
Marvin Sapp, Close
Anita Wilson, Sunday Song
Cece Winans, Let Them Fall in Love (GANADOR)
MEJOR ÁLBUM CRISTIANO
Danny Gokey, Rise
Matt Maher, Echoes (Deluxe Edition)
MercyMe, Lifer
Tauren Wells, Hills and Valleys
Zach Williams, Chain Breaker
MEJOR DISCO LATINO DE ROCK O MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA
Ayo – Bomba Estéreo
Pa’ Fuera – C4 Trío & Desorden Público
Salvavidas de Hielo- Jorge Drexler
El Paradise – Los Amigos Invisibles
Residente – Residente (GANADOR)
MEJOR ÁLBUM LATINO
Alex Cuba, Lo Único Constante
Juanes, Mis Planes Son Amarte
La Santa Cecilia, Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Cuidad De México, 2017
Natalia Lafourcade, Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos)
Shakira, El Dorado (GANADOR)
MEJOR AMERICANA ALBUM
Gregg Allman, Southern Blood
Brent Cobb, Shine on Rainy Day
Iron & Wine, Beast Epic
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The Nashville Sound
The Mavericks, Brand New Day
PRODUCTOR DEL AÑO
Calvin Harris
No I.D.
Greg Kurstin (GANADOR)
Blake MillsThe Stereotypes
MEJOR CANCIÓN PARA VISUAL MEDIA
“City of Stars,” La La Land
“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana (GANADOR)
“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” Fifty Shades Darker
“Never Give Up,” Lion
“Stand Up for Something,” Marshall
MEJOR VIDEO MUSICAL
Up all night- Beck
Makeba-Jain
*The story of O.J., – Jay-Z
Humble -Kendrick Lamar (GANADOR)
1-800-273-8255 – Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid
MEJOR ÁLBUM CONTEMPORÁNEO INSTRUMENTAL
The Jerry Douglas Band, What If
Alex Han, Spirit
Julian Lage and Chris Eldridge, Mount Royal
Jeff Lorber Fusion, Prototype (GANADOR)
Antonio Sanchez, Bad Hombre
MEJOR METAL PERFORMANCE
August Burns Red, “Invisible Enemy”
Body Count, “Black Hoodie”
Track from: Bloodlust
Code Orange, “Forever”
Mastodon, “Sultan’s Curse” (GANADOR)
Meshuggah, “Clockworks”
MEJOR CANCIÓN DE ROCK
Metallica, “Atlas, Rise!”
K.Flay, “Blood in the Cut”
Nothing More, “Go to War”
Foo Fighters, “Run” (GANADOR)
Avenged Sevenfold, “The Stage”
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK
Mastodon, Emperor of Sand
Metallica, Hardwired…To Self-Destruct
Nothing More, The Stories We Tell Ourselves
Queens of the Stone Age, Villains
The War on Drugs, A Deeper Understanding (GANADOR)
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE ROCK
You Want it Darker -Leonard Cohen (GANADOR)
The Promise -Chris Cornell
Run -Foo Fighters
No Good – Kaleo
Go To War -Nothing More
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA
Arcade Fire, Everything Now
Gorillaz, Humanz
LCD Soundsystem, American Dream
Father John Misty, Pure Comedy
The National, Sleep Well Beast (GANADOR)
MEJOR ÁLBUM (DANCE/ELECTRÓNICA)
Migration -Bonobo
3-D The Catalogue -Kraftwerk (GANADOR)
Mura Masa- Mura Masa
A Moment Apart – Odesza
What Now -Sylvan Esso
MEJOR R&B PERFORMANCE
Daniel Caesar, “Get You (feat. Kali Uchis)”
Kehlani, “Distraction”
Ledisi, “High”
Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”
SZA, “T
MEJOR ÁLBUM POP VOCAL TRADICIONAL
Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version), Michael Buble
Triplicate, Bob Dylan
In Full Swing, Seth MacFarlane
Wonderland, Sarah McLachlan
Tony Bennett Celebrates 90, varios artistas (GANADOR)
MEJOR RAP/SUNG PERFORMANCE
Prblms, 6lack
Crew, Goldlink
Family Feud, Jay Z Ft. Beyoncé
Loyaly, Kendrick Lamar Ft. Rihanna (GANADOR)
Love Galore, SZA ft. Travis Scott
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE COMEDIA
The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas, Dave Chappelle (GANADOR)
Cinco, Jim Gaffigan
Jerry Before Seinfeld, Jerry Seinfeld
A Speck Of Dust, Sarah Silverman
What Now?, Kevin Hart
(Globovision)