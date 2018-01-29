La Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación de los Estados Unidos lleva a cabo la 60° edición de los premios Grammy, con conducción del humorista James Corden, en el Madison Square Garden, Nueva York.

En una edición marcada por el hip hop, los raperos Jay Z y Kendrick Lamar son los artistas con más nominaciones, con participaciones en ocho y siete ternas, respectivamente. Asimismo, el hit Despacito, de Luis Fonsi y Daddy Yankee, es el tema latino más importante: es la primera vez que una canción en español puede consagrarse como la mejor del año.

Los postulados a los premios Grammy 2018 fueron elegidos por los 13 mil miembros que posee la Academia de Grabación. Fue la primera vez que la selección se realizó íntegramente a través por Internet.

A continuación, los ganadores parciales de los premios Grammy 2018:

 

GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO:

 

“Redbone”, de Childish Gambino

 

“Despacito”, de Luis Fonsi y Daddy Yankee junto a Justin Bieber

 

“The Story of O.J.”, de Jay Z

 

“HUMBLE”, de Kendrick Lamar

 

“24K Magic”, de Bruno Mars

 

ÁLBUM DEL AÑO:

 

Awaken, My Love!, de Childish Gambino

 

4:44″, de Jay Z

 

DAMN, de Kendrick Lamar

 

Melodrama , de Lorde

 

24K Magic, de Bruno Mars

 

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO:

 

“Despacito”, de Luis Fonsi

 

“4:44”, de Jay Z

 

“Issues”, de Julia Michaels

 

“1-800-273-8255”, de Logic

 

“That’s What I Like”, de Bruno Mars

 

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO

 

Alessia Cara (GANADOR)

 

Khalid

 

Lil Uzi Vert

 

Julia Michaels

 

SZA

 

MEJOR SOLISTA POP

 

Kelly Clarkson, “Love So Soft”

 

Kesha, “Praying”

 

Lady Gaga, “Million Reasons”

 

Pink, “What About Us”

 

Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You” (GANADOR)

 

MEJOR ÁLBUM URBANO CONTEMPORÁNEO

 

6lack, Free 6lack

 

Childish Gambino, Awaken, My Love!

 

Khalid, American Teen

 

SZA, Ctrl

 

The Weeknd, Starboy (GANADOR)

 

 

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE HIP HOP

 

Jay-Z, 4:44

 

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN (GANADOR)

 

Migos, Culture

 

Rapsody, Laila’s Wisdom

 

Tyler, The Creator, Flower Boy

 

MEJOR ÁLBUM COUNTRY

 

Kenny Chesney, Cosmic Hallelujah

 

Lady Antebellum, Heart Break

 

Little Big Town, The Breaker

 

Thomas Rhett, Life Changes

 

Chris Stapleton, From a Room: Volume 1 (GANADOR)

 

MEJOR JAZZ VOCAL ÁLBUM

 

The Baylor Project, The Journey

 

Jazzmeia Horn, A Social Call

 

Raul Midón, Bad Ass and Blind

 

Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King, Porter Plays Porter

 

Cécile McLorin Salvant, Dreams and Daggers (GANADOR)

 

 

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE GOSPEL

 

Travis Greene, Crossover

 

Le’Andria, Bigger Than Me

 

Marvin Sapp, Close

 

Anita Wilson, Sunday Song

 

Cece Winans, Let Them Fall in Love (GANADOR)

 

MEJOR ÁLBUM CRISTIANO

 

Danny Gokey, Rise

 

Matt Maher, Echoes (Deluxe Edition)

 

MercyMe, Lifer

 

Tauren Wells, Hills and Valleys

 

Zach Williams, Chain Breaker

 

MEJOR DISCO LATINO DE ROCK O MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA

 

Ayo – Bomba Estéreo

 

Pa’ Fuera – C4 Trío & Desorden Público

 

Salvavidas de Hielo- Jorge Drexler

 

El Paradise – Los Amigos Invisibles

 

Residente – Residente (GANADOR)

 

MEJOR ÁLBUM LATINO

 

Alex Cuba, Lo Único Constante

 

Juanes, Mis Planes Son Amarte

 

La Santa Cecilia, Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Cuidad De México, 2017

 

Natalia Lafourcade, Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos)

 

Shakira, El Dorado (GANADOR)

 

MEJOR AMERICANA ALBUM

 

Gregg Allman, Southern Blood

 

Brent Cobb, Shine on Rainy Day

 

Iron & Wine, Beast Epic

 

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The Nashville Sound

 

The Mavericks, Brand New Day

 

PRODUCTOR DEL AÑO

 

Calvin Harris

 

No I.D.

 

Greg Kurstin (GANADOR)

 

Blake MillsThe Stereotypes

 

 

MEJOR CANCIÓN PARA VISUAL MEDIA

 

“City of Stars,” La La Land

 

“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana (GANADOR)

 

“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” Fifty Shades Darker

 

“Never Give Up,” Lion

 

“Stand Up for Something,” Marshall

 

MEJOR VIDEO MUSICAL

 

Up all night- Beck

 

Makeba-Jain

 

*The story of O.J., – Jay-Z

 

Humble -Kendrick Lamar (GANADOR)

 

1-800-273-8255 – Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid

 

MEJOR ÁLBUM CONTEMPORÁNEO INSTRUMENTAL

 

The Jerry Douglas Band, What If

 

Alex Han, Spirit

 

Julian Lage and Chris Eldridge, Mount Royal

 

Jeff Lorber Fusion, Prototype (GANADOR)

 

Antonio Sanchez, Bad Hombre

 

MEJOR METAL PERFORMANCE

 

August Burns Red, “Invisible Enemy”

 

Body Count, “Black Hoodie”

 

Track from: Bloodlust

 

Code Orange, “Forever”

 

Mastodon, “Sultan’s Curse” (GANADOR)

 

Meshuggah, “Clockworks”

 

MEJOR CANCIÓN DE ROCK

 

Metallica, “Atlas, Rise!”

 

K.Flay, “Blood in the Cut”

 

Nothing More, “Go to War”

 

Foo Fighters, “Run” (GANADOR)

 

Avenged Sevenfold, “The Stage”

 

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK

 

Mastodon, Emperor of Sand

 

Metallica, Hardwired…To Self-Destruct

 

Nothing More, The Stories We Tell Ourselves

 

Queens of the Stone Age, Villains

 

The War on Drugs, A Deeper Understanding (GANADOR)

 

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE ROCK

 

You Want it Darker -Leonard Cohen (GANADOR)

 

The Promise -Chris Cornell

 

Run -Foo Fighters

 

No Good – Kaleo

 

Go To War -Nothing More

 

 

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA

 

Arcade Fire, Everything Now

 

Gorillaz, Humanz

 

LCD Soundsystem, American Dream

 

Father John Misty, Pure Comedy

 

The National, Sleep Well Beast (GANADOR)

 

 

MEJOR ÁLBUM (DANCE/ELECTRÓNICA)

 

Migration -Bonobo

 

3-D The Catalogue -Kraftwerk (GANADOR)

 

Mura Masa- Mura Masa

 

A Moment Apart – Odesza

 

What Now -Sylvan Esso

 

 

MEJOR R&B PERFORMANCE

 

Daniel Caesar, “Get You (feat. Kali Uchis)”

 

Kehlani, “Distraction”

 

Ledisi, “High”

 

Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

 

SZA, “T

 

MEJOR ÁLBUM POP VOCAL TRADICIONAL

 

Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version), Michael Buble

 

Triplicate, Bob Dylan

 

In Full Swing, Seth MacFarlane

 

Wonderland, Sarah McLachlan

 

Tony Bennett Celebrates 90, varios artistas (GANADOR)

 

MEJOR RAP/SUNG PERFORMANCE

 

Prblms, 6lack

 

Crew, Goldlink

 

Family Feud, Jay Z Ft. Beyoncé

 

Loyaly, Kendrick Lamar Ft. Rihanna (GANADOR)

 

Love Galore, SZA ft. Travis Scott

 

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE COMEDIA

 

The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas, Dave Chappelle (GANADOR)

 

Cinco, Jim Gaffigan

 

Jerry Before Seinfeld, Jerry Seinfeld

 

A Speck Of Dust, Sarah Silverman

 

What Now?, Kevin Hart

 

